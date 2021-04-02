TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

