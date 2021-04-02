Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,704 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

