Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,552 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 134.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of PRI opened at $151.26 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.68.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.