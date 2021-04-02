Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 17,203 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 232.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $264,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMAX opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $757.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

