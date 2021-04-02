Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.01 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $13,239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

AL stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

