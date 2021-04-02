Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $991,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,241 shares of company stock valued at $131,486. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a P/E ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

