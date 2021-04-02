Truist Financial Corp Sells 118,741 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,741 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $85.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

