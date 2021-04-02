Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.