Truist Financial Corp Has $34.65 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

