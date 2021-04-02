Truist Financial Corp Has $23.65 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $313.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

