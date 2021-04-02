Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $291,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $186,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

