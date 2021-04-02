Truist Financial Corp Acquires 23,060 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $173.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

