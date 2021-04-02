Truist Financial Corp Acquires 161,201 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,002 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

