TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

