Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.4 days.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $10.33 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCNGF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

