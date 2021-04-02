Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 713.40 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Insiders acquired 336 shares of company stock worth $486,057 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

