TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

