Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,021. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.