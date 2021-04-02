Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,018% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

