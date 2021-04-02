TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $8.54 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

