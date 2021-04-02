TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 37.3% in March

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCON opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCON. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

