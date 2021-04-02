TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 949,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 986,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PACE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 402,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,214. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

