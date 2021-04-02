Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 26,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,696. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

