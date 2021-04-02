TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $213.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.