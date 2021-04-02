Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 1,602,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,774. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.