TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. TitanSwap has a market cap of $75.44 million and $6.50 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.