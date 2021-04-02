Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 3.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.29. 9,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $590.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

