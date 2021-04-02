thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.25 ($13.24).

FRA TKA opened at €11.41 ($13.42) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.23 and its 200 day moving average is €7.67. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

