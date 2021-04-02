Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.30. 993,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

