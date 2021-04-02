Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $20.64

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $19.60. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 1,629 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TBPH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

