The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock worth $194,901,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 70.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.19. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

