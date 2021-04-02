The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 87,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,765 shares.The stock last traded at $65.38 and had previously closed at $65.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.