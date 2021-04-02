The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

The Timken stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.16. 364,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

