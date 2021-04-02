The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.00

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.45), with a volume of 45088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.37. The company has a market capitalization of £908.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

