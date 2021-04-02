The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,451,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,114 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,036,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 9,117,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

