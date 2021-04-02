The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Yvonne Monaghan Purchases 20,000 Shares

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Yvonne Monaghan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

PEBB stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Pebble Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £234.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Pebble Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

