The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

STKS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

