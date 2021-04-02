The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,766 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

