The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,923 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

