The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 351,798 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.