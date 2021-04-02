The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

