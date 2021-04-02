The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,114 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Aphria worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

APHA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC raised their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

