The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

