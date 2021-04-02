The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. 1,413,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

