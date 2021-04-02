The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.