The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

