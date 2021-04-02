The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.39 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $417.86 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,259.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

