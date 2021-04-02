The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target to $48.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

