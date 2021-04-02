The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Also, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,953,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last three months.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

