The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $468,800.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,630.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $29.95 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

